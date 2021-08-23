Headline News
Original Trouble Vocalist Eric Wagner Passes Away After COVID Battle
Original Trouble vocalist Eric Wagner, who fronted the band from 1979 to 1997 and then again from 2000 to 2008, has passed away at the age of sixty two after a bout with the COVID-19 virus. His son confirmed the singer's passing on social media, commenting on Eric's band, The Skull's page:
"Hey all this is Luke Wagner his oldest son. Eric Wagner has passed away."
The Skull were originally set to tour with The Obsessed, but were forced to pull out due to four members being diagnosed with the virus. The initial statement read:
"Hey all. More bad news... We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday. While 3 out of 4 of us who tested positive for Covid are recovering nicely... Eric Wagner’s bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful."
With Wagner at the helm, Trouble became one of the most acclaimed and beloved bands in doom metal, releasing genre classics such as their eponymous debut (which was later known as "Psalm 9") and "The Skull." After leaving in 1997, he was replaced by Exhorder frontman Kyle Thomas and formed Lid with Anathema guitarist Danny Cavanagh.
He returned to Trouble in 2000 and would eventually release one more album with the band in 2007 named "Simple Mind Condition," before leaving again in 2008, forming doom metal band The Skull four years later.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Vio-Lence Frontman Hospitalized With COVID-19
0 Comments on "Original Trouble Vocalist Eric Wagner Passes Away"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.