Original Trouble Vocalist Eric Wagner Passes Away After COVID Battle

Original Trouble vocalist Eric Wagner, who fronted the band from 1979 to 1997 and then again from 2000 to 2008, has passed away at the age of sixty two after a bout with the COVID-19 virus. His son confirmed the singer's passing on social media, commenting on Eric's band, The Skull's page:

"Hey all this is Luke Wagner his oldest son. Eric Wagner has passed away."

The Skull were originally set to tour with The Obsessed, but were forced to pull out due to four members being diagnosed with the virus. The initial statement read:

"Hey all. More bad news... We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday. While 3 out of 4 of us who tested positive for Covid are recovering nicely... Eric Wagner’s bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful."

With Wagner at the helm, Trouble became one of the most acclaimed and beloved bands in doom metal, releasing genre classics such as their eponymous debut (which was later known as "Psalm 9") and "The Skull." After leaving in 1997, he was replaced by Exhorder frontman Kyle Thomas and formed Lid with Anathema guitarist Danny Cavanagh.

He returned to Trouble in 2000 and would eventually release one more album with the band in 2007 named "Simple Mind Condition," before leaving again in 2008, forming doom metal band The Skull four years later.