Vio-Lence Frontman Sean Killian Hospitalized With COVID-19

Sean Killian, vocalist of thrash metal legends Vio-Lence, has confirmed on social media that he was taken to hospital a few days ago after contracting the COVID-19 virus. His message reads as follows:

"I entered the hospital Thursday (August 19th) to be treated for Covid. I contracted the virus from a friend who was unaware he was carrying it. I am feeling much better but my lung capacity at this time is diminished. My oxygen absorption is good and all my other symptoms have gone away. I will have a recovery period that will take some time.

"I’m sorry we have had to make adjustments to our schedule but at this time I cannot perform to the level our fans and the band expect and deserve. This will only be temporary and Vio-Lence will be back onstage better than ever."

Killian has survived a number of health scares in recent years, including making a miraculous recovery from stage four liver cirrhosis and was able to return to the stage for several shows, including last year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. The band will release a new EP, "Let The World Burn" early next year.