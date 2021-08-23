The Archaic Epidemic Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Disillusion" - Tom Barber Of Chelsea Grin Guests

Fairfax, Virginia-based death metal/deathcore trio The Archaic Epidemic premiere a new single and lyric video called “Disillusion”, taken from their new album of the same name, out in stores now. The track in particular features a guest spot from Tom Barber of Chelsea Grin.



