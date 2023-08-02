Nervosa To Release New Album "Jailbreak" In September; Posts New Music Video "Seed Of Death" Online

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Thrash metal frontrunners Nervosa have announced their fierce fifth full-length, "Jailbreak," out September 29, 2023 via Napalm Records! This will be the first Nervosa album with guitarist and founding member Prika Amaral on vocal duties, and showcasing the band’s mighty new lineup completed by the immensely talented and well experienced Michaela Naydenova on drums, Hel Pyre on bass and Helena Kotina on guitars. You can pre-order the album here.

Following the blistering standalone single "Endless Ambition," with "Seed Of Death," Nervosa serves up a second taste of what’s to come. Starting off with a beautiful, epic intro, "Seed Of Death" features philosophical lyrics that explore questions about the never-ending cycle of life, grabbing an omnipresent issue relevant to all of us. Check out the captivating official music video below!

Prika Amaral on the new single and album:

"I'm very happy with the result of this song and our new album. I always wanted to have a song like this but it never happened for different reasons and now we can finally make it happen. Also, we were able to take even more risks and do new things. With two guitars the doors open to a whole new world of possibilities, in fact Nervosa had two guitars in the beginning, but then we decided to go with one guitar for logistical reasons, since it would be easier to move with one less person for tours. Now Nervosa has a much bigger structure that allowed this addition, and we are really enjoying this moment of the band. The process of writing this record was the most fun and brought the most musicality, enriching the band."

Helena Kotina adds:

"I think 'Jailbreak' is Nervosa's most revolutionary record, both musically and lyrically. It was a very challenging process but at the same time very constructive. We were able to take care of every detail until we obtained the best result."

Among its various themes, Jailbreak explores messages of breaking free from everyone and everything holding you back from doing exactly what you want to do. It encourages the listener to be proud of who they are, and to trust in themselves and the strength that lies within them. The album kicks off with charging "Endless Ambition," a track previously released in early 2023 that acted as a first harbinger for everything that is about to come on the album. The track immediately showcases the incredibly powerful attitude and talent of Amaral as frontwoman. Raging "Suffocare," which deals with several aspects of toxic relationships, and "Ungrateful" continue on the path of the intense opening track. Relentless title track "Jailbreak" attacks with a thrash metal chorus and roaring guitar solos. As a very special treat, Nervosa spices up the intense track "When The Truth Is A Lie" with none other than an impressive guest contribution from legendary Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, whilst Infected Rain/Death Dealer Union vocalist Lena Scissorhands provides another strong guest feature by lending her voice on "Superstition Failed." "Elements of Sin" features some of the album’s most insane guitar work and thundering vocals, before uncontrollable closing track "Nail The Coffin" seals the 13-track album with a forceful thrash banger.

In true Nervosa style, the album’s lyrical themes comment on our society in a direct, critical manner, with messages delivered through intensely fast-twitching, raw soundscapes. On "Jailbreak," the band continues their powerful collaboration with Martin Furia, who produced the four-piece’s successful previous records. With this album, Nervosa graces fans with yet another thrash metal masterpiece!

Tracklisting:

1. Endless Ambition

2. Suffocare

3. Ungrateful

4. Seed Of Death

5. Jailbreak

6. Sacrifice

7. Behind The Wall

8. Kill Or Die

9. When The Truth Is A Lie (feat. Gary Holt)

10. Superstition Failed (feat. Lena Scissorhands)

11. Gates To The Fall

12. Elements Of Sin

13. Nail The Coffin

"Jailbreak" will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Vinyl PURPLE

- 1LP Vinyl RED/WHITE MARBLED incl. slipmat (in gatefold) bundled with wristband & printed cotton bag

- 1MC TRANS RED, WHITE print

- CD Digipak + "Jailbreak" Shirt Bundle

- CD Digipak + "Seed Of Death" Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album