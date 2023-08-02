"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Blind Guardian Announces 2024 Australian Tour Dates

posted Aug 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

German power metal legends Blind Guardian has announced that they will be returning to Australia next year for a string of headline shows. The trek is in support of their latest album, "The God Machine," which is available now.

Says Blind Guardian: "Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney – WE! CAN’T! WAIT! In February 2024, we will embark on the great journey to your breathtaking continent and are already looking forward to it!"

Tickets on sale here. Early bird presale & VIP on sale 10 AM, AEST on Thursday, August 3. General presale on sale 10 AM, AEST on Monday, August 7.

The tour dates are as follows:

February 5 - Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre
February 7 - Adelaide, Australia - Lion Arts Factory
February 9 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre
February 10 - Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

