Cvinger Releases New Music Video "Doctrines By The Figures Of Crnobog"

With four albums under their belts already, Slovenia’s Cvinger returns seven years later to take listeners back into black metal darkness with "Doctrines By The Figures of Crnobog." Originally creating death metal, they have diverged fully into the black metal underworld, playing festivals in Europe among some of the biggest names in the genre. This new album explores the existence of man in a Slavic spiritual realm whose body and soul are split during the rites and incantations. It is a journey of lust, madness, faith, and sorrow and questioning the existence of its mortality, and the first chance to dig your teeth into this aggressive offering is with a music video for the title track.

The band comments: "The album was written after meditation seances in a cave of a prehistoric hunter. It is the fastest and most brutal album that we have created till now. The new album/single 'Doctrines By The Figures of Crnobog' will be released by the Polish record label Via Nocturna on the 28th of August 2023. With the new creation, we are paying homage to the Slavic old faith, especially the occult and the dark aspect of it. The band has gone through some lineup changes, and by bringing in the new blood, we have changed the perspective of creating and redefining new hellish symphonies. Soon live rituals will follow in support of the new album."