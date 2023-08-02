Skindred Announces 2024 Wembley Arena Show
Widely recognised as one of the most exciting British rock bands in decades, Skindred has announced their largest headline show to date, which will see the ragga metal titans shake the foundations of London’s Wembley OVO Arena on March 15th 2024. They have also announced additional shows in Manchester (March 14th) and Birmingham (March 16th).
Fans who pre-order a copy of the band’s brand new album "Smile" from earache.com/skindred will receive a link to the exclusive ticket pre-sale on Friday at 10am. Tickets go on general sale at 10am Monday 7th August.
Regarding headlining Wembley Arena for the first time, singer Benji Webbe says: "Standing on that stage is a mark of sheer hard work. We have stood upon that stage supporting many truly great acts. Now it’s Skindred’s time to take the headline slot. You may think you’ve seen us, however this is our opportunity to rise, and to step up like never before!
"My Sound we come to take over and truly come to rock Wembley with a heart full of gratitude and a set full of the most rockin’ tunes that we have ever played live. Unity, love and togetherness. Let’s ‘ave it. Quadruple XL."
