Advocacy Signs With Uprising! Records; New Single "Cut Loose" To Be Released On Friday
Uprising! Records is proud to announce the signing of the Danish prog metal unit Advovacy. The band has been causing ripples in the progressive scene in the last years, with two EPs very well received by the audience and press alike. Now, it will be time for the Scandinavian five-piece to release the debut full-length, which will be out via Uprising! during the course of 2023. The first single from the album, titled "Cut Loose," will be out this Friday and can be pre-saved here.
"We are very excited to become a part of Uprising! Records and are very thankful that they see the appeal of an ambitious and challenging genre of music we love to play and listen to", the band comments. "It is our mission to try and show that complex, melodic music has a loyal and engaging audience out there and we want to win their favor!"
"'Cut Loose' describes the experience of being sucked into a religion or ideology", vocalist/guitarist Søren Kjeldsen tells about the single. "At first, it is exciting and seductive, but this experience is slowly replaced by cognitive dissonance and meaninglessness. The hard times however may be transitory if one finds the willpower to rise above."
