Voivod Shares New Live Video "Thrashing Rage"

Canadian sci-fi metal innovators Voivod celebrated 40 eventful years of existence in 2023 with the release of their special anniversary studio album entitled "Morgöth Tales," out now via Century Media Records, which entered the official album sales charts in Germany at #36 and in Switzerland at #94. The band have now shared a new live video for the song "Thrashing Rage," recorded at Germany's Rock Hard Festival. You can check it out below.

Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin comments on the live video:

"At the end of the last USA tour in May, Rock Hard Festival asked Voïvod to fill in last minute for Discharge, who could not make it. We last played there in 2015 and love the outdoor amphitheater as well as the metal family atmosphere on the site and backstage. One of the highlights for me was watching Brian Downey’s Alive and Dangerous from the side of the stage. Here’s 'Thrashing Rage', a cut from our May 27th , 2023 Rock Hard Festival show, filmed by the legendary Rockpalast during our Morgöth Tales tour, which is not over yet! See you on the road soon…"