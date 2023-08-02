Doro Shares Cover Of Judas Priest Classic "Living After Midnight" Featuring Rob Halford

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

Doro's new masterpiece - "Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud" - will be released worldwide on October 27th via Nuclear Blast. For this special anniversary album, celebrating her 40th year in music, it would be unthinkable not having some guests of honour involved. So, the Metal God himself, Rob Halford of Judas Priest personally did Doro the honour of recording the immortal Judas Priest classic "Living After Midnight" as a duet with her.

Rob Halford is one of Doro's all-time favourite vocalists, so this moment finally fulfils a dream that Doro has had since her very first tour with Judas Priest in 1986. Doro and Rob Halford have breathed new life into this timeless classic, paying tribute to the roots of heavy metal.

Doro comments:

"Judas Priest and Rob Halford have always been one of my biggest inspirations and continue to be my heroes. It was so great working with Rob. 'Living After Midnight' has always been one of my favourite songs and I'm so proud of our duet!"