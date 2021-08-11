Kissin' Dynamite To Release New Album "Not The End Of The Road" In January

Founded in 2007, German heavy metal formation Kissin' Dynamite have made more than just a name for themselves in the scene: With six studio albums and various chart entries (#7 on the GER album charts with their full-length Ecstasy in 2018), the band established their trademark style - characterized by modern sound, massive anthems and catchy hooks paired with an 80s stadium rock attitude and eccentric look. Now, the five piece is ready to release their Napalm Records debut, "Not The End Of The Road," on January 21st and usher in heavy metal in 2022!

To shorten the time until the upcoming album, Kissin’ Dynamite have already released a first track and harbinger of the new record, entitled "Not The End Of The Road," along with an official music video. Their guitar driven sound meets crushing, catchy vocals that easily compete with genre greats and already offers a first glimpse of the band's intoxicating character!

The music video for "Not The End Of The Road" was shot on the airfield in Mendig, Germany and hereby sets a sign of hope in relation to the flood catastrophes.

The new studio album was produced, recorded and mixed by vocalist Hannes Braun (Südland Music) himself, who has also worked with bands like Santiano, The Kelly Family and Beyond The Black. Mastering was completed by Grammy Award winning producer Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, known for his work with bands like Volbeat and many more.

Kissin' Dynamite states: "The song is bursting with positive energy, joie de vivre and good vibes. Thematically, it's about never giving up and instead always moving on. Thus, the song hits the current zeitgeist like no other. We had to deal with the separation from our long-time founding member, drummer and friend Andi Schnitzer, as well as the drastic time of the lockdown and want to make unmistakably clear that we want to continue against all odds, and that we are stronger than ever. The decision for the new band member on drums, Sebastian Berg, was anything but easy for the group. From over 100 international applications received, seven aspirants were put through their paces in the course of a live audition."

Ande Braun on the new album: "'Not The End Of The Road' is an album, which accurately describes our experiences as a band since 'Ecstasy' 2018. First and foremost, we highlight with songs like 'Not The End Of The Road,' 'What Goes Up,' 'Yoko Ono' and 'Only The Dead': We're up for it, we're pulling together and we want to reach the rock Olympus! Titles like 'Coming Home,' 'Gone For Good' and 'Scars,' on the other hand, deal with real feelings like loneliness, homesickness and sadness, which are also part of life."

Hannes Braun adds: "With 'Ecstasy' we already didn't make any compromises and just wanted to compose music that speaks from us. 'Not The End Of The Road' seamlessly picks up exactly here."

On "Not The End Of The Road," Kissin' Dynamite continue the cooperation with the Förderverein für krebskranke Kinder Tübingen e.V., a charity organization that supports children with cancer in the rockers' hometown. The song “Good Life” picks up the topic perfectly. The complete proceeds of the title are to be donated to the association.

The album and the album title thus have a real meaning that touches people on several levels and has the right song ready for every personal life situation.

Tracklisting:

1. Not the End of the Road

2. What Goes Up

3. Only the Dead

4. Good Life

5. Yoko Ono

6. Coming Home

7. All for a Halleluja

8. No One Dies a Virgin

9. Gone for Good

10. Defeat It

11. Voodoo Spell

12. Scars