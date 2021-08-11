Destruction Uploads "Death Trap" Live Video From "Live Attack" Blu Ray/DVD

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

Legendary German thrash metal powerhouse Destruction is launching an all devastating, neck-breaking "Live Attack" onto the masses! The new BluRay/CD live event, including some pre- and after-show bonus content, will be released this Friday, August 13 via Napalm Records.

Today, Destruction strike their listeners with another glimpse of Live Attack, releasing the third single and video for "Death Trap." Cut from their first full-length, "Infernal Overkill" (1985), the fabulous foursome implores incredibly honest riffing and rumbling thrash inferno straight to their loyal fans at home!

Schmier states:

"This is a true 80s jewel and a fan demand. I still love to play this song live, even after all these years! The great mix of classics and new anthems is the big plus of Live Attack - and of course the playing time of nearly two hours!"