Mantar Completes Fourth Album

German metal duo Mantar has revealed that they have finished work on their as-yet untitled new album. A post on social media showing vocalist/guitarist Hanno Klänhard and drummer Erinç Sakarya is accompanied by the short caption: "Album #4. Done. Be afraid."

This will be Mantar's first album of original material since the 2018 release, "The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze," their second release through Nuclear Blast Records. In 2020, the band released a mini album named, "Grungetown Hooligans II," which was comprised of covers of songs by the likes of L7, Sonic Youth and Mazzy Star amongst others. More details on the new album will be revealed as they become available.