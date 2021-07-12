Rhapsody Of Fire Reveals New Album "Glory For Salvation" Details; Posts Lyric Video For Title Track Online

Band Photo: Rhapsody Of Fire (?)

After symphonic power metal force Rhapsody Of Fire just recently released their brand new EP, "I’ll Be Your Hero" — an appetizing precursor for a new full length to follow – now the Italian band has finally shared a first song from their upcoming, 13th studio album. "Glory For Salvation," which is slated for a release on 26th November through AFM Records, will be the second part of an enthralling trilogy.

Thirteen epic yet heavy and powerful tracks taking you on a journey through the realms of symphonic metal. Catchy hooks, a sophisticated orchestration and the distinctive voice of frontman Giacomo Voli make "Glory For Salvation" not only a glorious, second piece of their trilogy, which started with their latest 2019- album "The Eighth Mountain," but a captivating and true metal masterpiece. The energy of each band member is flowing with precision and fury, opera choirs intersecate with Voli’s superlative vocals in a cinematic orchestral polyphonic escalation towards the highest epic musical peaks.The deeply inspiring solos by guitarist Roby De Micheli and Alex Staropoli’s magic ochestrations once again create the Film Score Metal at its best!

Rhapsody Of Fire has shared a first single taken from their upcoming "Glory For Salvation." Watch the brand new lyric video for the epic album title track below.

Rhapsody Of Fire belongs to one of the most popular metal acts in Europe, who have raised the bar for their genre. They are the founders of epic symphonic metal, combining Hollywood-like sound landscapes and heavy power metal. The numbers are telling its own tale - with a huge fanbase of over 500.000 fans on Facebook, 40.000 Instagram followers, 56.000 subscribers on YouTube and 2 million sold records - while "The Eighth Mountain" entered the German album charts at a phenomenal #22 - Rhapsody Of Fire belongs to the first league of metal. Their new album will be the unquestionable proof to that.

"Glory For Salvation" was mixed and mastered by Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann, and will be out on November 26, 2021 via AFM Records. The pre-sale of this MUST-HAVE album, that belongs into every well- sorted symphonic and power metal record collection, is now available here.

Tracklisting:

1. Son Of Vengeance

2. The Kingdom Of Ice

3. Glory For Salvation

4. Eternal Snow

5. Terial The Hawk

6. Maid Of The Secret Sand

7. Abyss Of Pain II

8. Infinitae Gloriae

9. Magic Signs

10. I'll Be Your Hero

11. Chains Of Destiny

12. Un'Ode Per L'Eroe

13. La Esencia De Un Rey