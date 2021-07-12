Frozen Crown Releases Retrospective Video "The Story So Far"

Italian power metal outfit Frozen Crown has posted a new video online, named "The Story So Far," celebrating reaching 5000 subs on YouTube. It also chronicles the band and provides an update on current plans. You can check it out below. A message from the band reads:

"Our singer Jade brings you through these four months, more than 150,000 views (and 5000 subs) on YouTube. Meanwhile, our guitarist Fabiola and her, unaware of being filmed, give their absolute worst while holding our brand new Gold Vinyls. A retrospective, some important updates, and a big thank you for being with us during this adventure so far!"