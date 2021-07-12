Portrait To Release New Album "At One With None" In September

On September 3rd, Portrait will release their new album, At One with None, via Metal Blade Records. For a first preview of At One with None, a video for the new single "Phantom Fathomer" can be viewed at: www.metalblade.com/portrait - where the record can also be pre-ordered in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- deluxe box set (hardcover box, white vinyl, exclusive 7", back patch, art print, hand-signed photo card - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- gold vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- silver vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- red w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- green vinyl (US exclusive)

When it comes to modern heavy metal, there are few bands operating at the same level as Portrait. For a decade and a half, the Swedish unit have been forging their own path, and in the process, infusing life into a longstanding, well-established genre and taking it in new directions. Following up 2017's acclaimed "Burn The World," they return with the mighty "At One With None," which was recorded at JFK Studios in Kristianstad, Sweden with Tommy Hansen (Helloween, Hatesphere) handling the mixing.

While Portrait fans will immediately recognize it as the work of their heroes, they are not simply rehashing old ideas and treading where they have before. "One simple 'rule' that I have had personally is that no song written for this album and onwards should be similar to any song that we have already written and released. We have been doing this for 15 years now, and I am proud to say that I think we have managed to find our own identity and sound, which can't really be said about that many bands today. This is our greatest achievement, and the goal is to keep exploring and developing our own sound, without repeating ourselves." The results of working with this philosophy are undeniable, making for an essential addition to the Portrait canon.

"At One With None" tracklisting:

1. At One with None

2. Curtains (The Dumb Supper)

3. Phantom Fathomer

4. He Who Stands

5. Ashen

6. A Murder of Crows

7. Shadowless

8. The Gallow's Crossing