Controversial Shares New Visualizer Video "Violence"

Belgian industrial band Controversial has just dropped the visualizer for their song, "Violence." The track appears on Controversial's most recent Cleopatra Records release, Second Genesis.

The song, "Violence" is based on a documentary from the 1990s about human violence.

As far as motivation is concerned, Controversial deals with the darker side of humanity. Violence is of course up there and we refer also to war as the culmination of violence. We do it from the position of a spectator outside of humanity.