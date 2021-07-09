Phinehas Premiere New Single “In The Night”

Phinehas will release their new album “The Fire Itself” on August 27th via Solid State Records. “In The Night” has premiered online as the first advance track from it streaming via YouTube below.

A second single, “Eternally Apart“, will debut on July 30, 2021 and the album's title track will drop as the final advance track on August 20, 2021.

“The Fire Itself” track listing:

01 – “Eternally Apart”

02 – “The Fire Itself”

03 – “Thorns”

04 – “War You Know”

05 – “Defining Moments”

06 – “Holy Coward”

07 – “Dream Thief”

08 – “The Storm In Me”

09 – “Severed By Self Betrayal”

10 – “In The Night”