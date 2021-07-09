"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Phinehas Premiere New Single “In The Night”

posted Jul 9, 2021 at 2:15 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Phinehas will release their new album “The Fire Itself” on August 27th via Solid State Records. “In The Night” has premiered online as the first advance track from it streaming via YouTube below.

A second single, “Eternally Apart“, will debut on July 30, 2021 and the album's title track will drop as the final advance track on August 20, 2021.

“The Fire Itself” track listing:

01 – “Eternally Apart”
02 – “The Fire Itself”
03 – “Thorns”
04 – “War You Know”
05 – “Defining Moments”
06 – “Holy Coward”
07 – “Dream Thief”
08 – “The Storm In Me”
09 – “Severed By Self Betrayal”
10 – “In The Night”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Phinehas Premiere New Single 'In The Night'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 