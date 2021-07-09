Ministry Premiere New Single “Good Trouble”
Band Photo: Ministry (?)
Ministry‘s fifteenth studio full-length “Moral Hygiene” will be out on October 01st via Nuclear Blast. The track “Good Trouble” has been shared as the first advance track off it streaimg via Spotify below.
Two days after the record drops the band will kick off their headlining ‘Industrial Strength Tour‘.
Helmet and Front Line Assembly will join the as support acts:
‘Industrial Strength Tour‘ dates:
10/03 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
10/04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10/06 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
10/08 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
10/09 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
10/10 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
10/11 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/15 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
10/16 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre
10/17 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/19 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/20 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
10/21 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
10/23 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live! (no Helmet)
10/24 Houston, TX – House of Blues
10/25 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/29 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
10/30 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/31 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre
11/02 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11/03 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
“Moral Hygiene” track listing:
01 – “Alert Level”
02 – “Good Trouble”
03 – “Sabotage Is Sex”
04 – “Disinformation”
05 – “Search And Destroy”
06 – “Believe Me”
07 – “Broken System”
08 – “We Shall Resist”
09 – “Death Toll”
10 – “TV Song #6 (Right Around The Corner Mix)”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Phinehas Premiere New Single "In The Night"
- Next Article:
Twelve Foot Ninja Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Ministry Premiere New Single 'Good Trouble'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.