Ministry Premiere New Single “Good Trouble”

Band Photo: Ministry (?)

Ministry‘s fifteenth studio full-length “Moral Hygiene” will be out on October 01st via Nuclear Blast. The track “Good Trouble” has been shared as the first advance track off it streaimg via Spotify below.

Two days after the record drops the band will kick off their headlining ‘Industrial Strength Tour‘.

Helmet and Front Line Assembly will join the as support acts:

‘Industrial Strength Tour‘ dates:

10/03 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/04 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/06 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10/08 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

10/09 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/10 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/11 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/15 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/16 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre

10/17 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/19 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/20 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

10/21 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

10/23 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live! (no Helmet)

10/24 Houston, TX – House of Blues

10/25 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/29 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/30 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/31 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre

11/02 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/03 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

“Moral Hygiene” track listing:

01 – “Alert Level”

02 – “Good Trouble”

03 – “Sabotage Is Sex”

04 – “Disinformation”

05 – “Search And Destroy”

06 – “Believe Me”

07 – “Broken System”

08 – “We Shall Resist”

09 – “Death Toll”

10 – “TV Song #6 (Right Around The Corner Mix)”