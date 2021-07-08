Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Australia's Runespell
Australia has long been a hotbed of distinctive death, black and war metal that certainly stands apart from that which is created elsewhere. What’s more, the variety of the bands’ styles and sounds within the nation are quite pronounced, whether we are talking about the ugly death metal of Sadistik Exekution, the death-grinding ferocity of Damaged, the industrial death stomp of The Berzerker, or the relatively newer, unhinged explosiveness of Eskhaton. Runespell is a one-man black metal project helmed by an individual operating under the pseudonym Nightwolf, Runespell has been unleashing its mystical and transcendental artistry since its impressive 2017 “Aeons of Ancient Blood” demo. Iron Bonehead Productions will be releasing the prolific act’s fourth full-length, “Verses in Regicide,” in September.
“Verses in Regicide” exhibits a fine-tuned and updated version of Runespell, a band that continues to unravel melodic and melancholy fueled hymns that are emotive, fierce and catchy all at once. “Into Dust” carries forth Runespell’s inclination for ethereal, cold acoustic music. The track is simplistic yet gripping. But Runespell’s most characteristic approach is one that encompasses classic heavy metal inspired black metal that’s rich with cascading melodies, and mid-tempo bangers like “Realm of Fire” and “Vengeance Reign” are prime examples worthy of coming back to repeatedly.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
