Conquer Divide Premiere New Single & Music Video “welcome2paradise” From Upcoming New Album "Slow Burn"

Conquer Divide has recently debuted their song and music video "welcome2paradise," taken from their upcoming album "Slow Burn," which they have just announced. The new outing is set to be released on September 08th via Mascot Records.







Guitarist Kristen Sturgis expressed her thoughts on the new track, stating:

“This song is special to all of us for a lot of reasons. We really wanted to stretch our musical muscles and play around with time signatures. We recorded some of the production ourselves, including drilling sounds you’ll hear sprinkled throughout the song. Artistically, we really stepped out of our comfort zone and we ended up with something really special.”

“It’s sad that humans don’t care about our environment. I was especially inspired by a situation close to my heart. I live on the Great Lakes, which contain 20% of the earth’s freshwater. There is a 70-year-old pipeline called Line 5 that is in very rough shape and runs through the water where Lake Huron and Lake Michigan meet. The current is especially turbulent there.

The pipeline keeps getting hit by boat anchors. I am not here to preach anti-fossil fuels, as electric vehicles come with their own environmental tolls, and touring bands have to drive gas-guzzling vehicles to play for our fans. But if a spill happened in that spot, it’s in the worst possible place, due to the strong currents.

A Great Lakes spill could affect major cities like Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Windsor, Toronto, and Rochester, NY. Tourism, fishing industries, and boating would all be affected. And with all of the droughts happening around the U.S., it’s going to be everyone’s problem soon. Right now, there’s just one small local organization trying to draw attention to it, but If I can do anything with this song release, it would be to shine a spotlight on something I care so much about.”