Humanity's Last Breath Premiere New Single & Music Video “Labyrinthian” From Upcoming New Album "Ashen"
Progressive deathcore outfit Humanity's Last Breath is set to release their highly anticipated studio album titled "Ashen" on August 04th via Unique Leader Records. The band has already unveiled the album's first single, "Labyrinthian," accompanied by an official new music video. The video was co-directed by Riivata Visuals and the band's very own Tuomas Kurikka.
Humanity's Last Breath’s 2023 schedule runs as follows:
08/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Prime Fest
08/14 Hamburg, GER – Indra
08/15 Amsterdam, NET – Q-Factory
08/16 Erfurt, GER – VEB Kultur
08/18 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor Festival
08/19 Lüdenscheid, GER – Bautz Festival
08/20 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett
08/21 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
08/22 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
08/23 Munich, GER – Backstage
08/24 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice
08/25 Dresden, GER – Puschkin
08/26 Szczecinek, POL – Materia Fest
08/28 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena
08/29 Tallinn, EST – Sveta
08/30 Helsinki, FIN – On The Rocks
08/31 Tampere, FIN – Olympia
09/02 Stockholm, SWE – Sateliten
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Boundaries Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Conquer Divide Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Humanity's Last Breath Premiere New Single & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.