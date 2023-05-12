Humanity's Last Breath Premiere New Single & Music Video “Labyrinthian” From Upcoming New Album "Ashen"

Progressive deathcore outfit Humanity's Last Breath is set to release their highly anticipated studio album titled "Ashen" on August 04th via Unique Leader Records. The band has already unveiled the album's first single, "Labyrinthian," accompanied by an official new music video. The video was co-directed by Riivata Visuals and the band's very own Tuomas Kurikka.

Humanity's Last Breath’s 2023 schedule runs as follows:

08/13 Copenhagen, DEN – Prime Fest

08/14 Hamburg, GER – Indra

08/15 Amsterdam, NET – Q-Factory

08/16 Erfurt, GER – VEB Kultur

08/18 Carhaix, FRA – Motocultor Festival

08/19 Lüdenscheid, GER – Bautz Festival

08/20 Frankfurt, GER – Das Bett

08/21 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

08/22 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

08/23 Munich, GER – Backstage

08/24 Prague, CZE – Modra Vopice

08/25 Dresden, GER – Puschkin

08/26 Szczecinek, POL – Materia Fest

08/28 Riga, LAT – Melna Piektdiena

08/29 Tallinn, EST – Sveta

08/30 Helsinki, FIN – On The Rocks

08/31 Tampere, FIN – Olympia

09/02 Stockholm, SWE – Sateliten