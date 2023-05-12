Urne Premiere New Single & Music Video “Becoming The Ocean” From Upcoming New Album "A Feast On Sorrow"

Urne, the sludgy metalcore outfit from the UK, have recently premiered their song "Becoming The Ocean" along with an official new music video. This track serves as the lead single from their highly anticipated album titled "A Feast On Sorrow," which is scheduled for release on August 11th through Candlelight Records.





What makes this release even more special is that the album was produced and mixed by Joe Duplantier, the vocalist and guitarist of the renowned band Gojira, along with Johann Meyer. The recording took place at Duplantier's Silver Cord Studio in Brooklyn, NY.

Surprisingly, it was Joe Duplantier himself who expressed his admiration for Urne and personally reached out to collaborate with them on this record. Vocalist and bassist Joe Nally from Urne shared his thoughts on the collaboration, saying:

“We had many ups and downs throughout this process, but the end result is something the three of us are extremely proud of. Having the honour to travel to New York to work alongside Joe Duplantier and Johann Meyer on this record is something we didn’t think would be possible and, on top of that, to have Ted Jensen master this record, has been an experience we once dreamed of.

This whole album is extremely personal for me. It’s made me grow as a person and has also helped me understand the grieving process better than before. This isn’t a joyful or uplifting record, it’s very raw and real, and when the opportunity to work with Joe came to be, we all knew he was the perfect person to capture the message of this record.

There were a lot of dark times. Losing people is a horrible thing; when the reality hits, it shocks. I was full of pent-up emotion – anger, confusion – and I could only seem to release that through aggression. This is much darker. There were quite a few ‘fun’ elements to our first LP ‘Serpent & Spirit‘. There aren’t many of those here.

The personal story I’m telling in this album is still ongoing, but it feels like I’ve been able to say what I needed to say. It was an incredibly cathartic experience to be able to write this album, to scream it, to hear it back. I’ve got my emotions out. I’ve got my meaning out. I’ve got my message out. What I needed to do is done.

‘Becoming The Ocean‘ has ties to a move within my life that was supposed to bring my family joy and a new life. Sadly, it hasn’t been as smooth as we all hoped. I walk by the ocean every day and something with such beauty and grace, also holds such power and an ability to crush and destroy.

The video was shot in Pembrokeshire, Wales. This beach is known for a rock formation called Church Rock which works perfectly with the lyrical content of this song.”