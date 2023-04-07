The Undertaking! Premiere New Music Video "Death Acquires A Different Meaning" From Latest EP “Superstitions”

The Undertaking! premiered a new music video for their track “Death Acquires A Different Meaning”, taken from their recently released EP “Superstitions”.

Best Friends Creative helmed the clip, which ‘wrestles with never being satisfied with yourself. There’s a chaotic tension between staying the same and trying to become a better person.’

The Undertaking! 2023 touring plans:

w/Empty & Meadows:

04/12 Chattanooga, TN – The Redbud

04/13 Birmingham, AL – The Firehouse

04/14 Savannah, GA – Sentient Bean

04/15 Boone, NC – Tap Room

04/16 Richmond, VA – Cyber Cafe

04/17 Philadelphia, PA – Fear and Loathing

04/18 Youngstown, OH – Westside Bowl

04/19 Cincinnati, OH – Legends