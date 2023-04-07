The Undertaking! Premiere New Music Video "Death Acquires A Different Meaning" From Latest EP “Superstitions”
The Undertaking! premiered a new music video for their track “Death Acquires A Different Meaning”, taken from their recently released EP “Superstitions”.
Best Friends Creative helmed the clip, which ‘wrestles with never being satisfied with yourself. There’s a chaotic tension between staying the same and trying to become a better person.’
The Undertaking! 2023 touring plans:
w/Empty & Meadows:
04/12 Chattanooga, TN – The Redbud
04/13 Birmingham, AL – The Firehouse
04/14 Savannah, GA – Sentient Bean
04/15 Boone, NC – Tap Room
04/16 Richmond, VA – Cyber Cafe
04/17 Philadelphia, PA – Fear and Loathing
04/18 Youngstown, OH – Westside Bowl
04/19 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
ten56. Premiere New Official Music Video “Choky”
- Next Article:
Pyrexia Premiere New Lyric Video For “Unscathed”
0 Comments on "The Undertaking! Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.