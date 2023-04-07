Pyrexia Premiere New Lyric Video For "Unscathed"

U.S. death metal legends Pyrexia premiere a new official lyric video for their song “Unscathed”. The track is taken from the upcoming reissue of their classic 1997 album "System of the Animal", which will be fully remastered and re-released on June 6th, 2023.



Pyrexia 2023 tour dates with Embryonic Autopsy and Yotuma:?

April 14 – Brick by Brick – San Diego, CA

April 15 – Barrel Proof Lounge – Santa Rosa, CA

April 16 – The Virgil – Los Angeles, CA

April 18 – The Quarry – Bisbee, AZ

April 19 – The Rockhouse – El Paso, TX

April 20 – Pub Rock Live – Scottsdale, AZ

April 21 – The Rock – Tucson, AZ

April 22 – The King Room – (Denver DeathFest) – Denver, CO