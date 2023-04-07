"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Intoxicated Premiere Cover of Angry Samoans’ “Gas Chamber” - Ken Andrews Of Obituary Guests

posted Apr 7, 2023 at 3:39 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Florida-based thrash metal outfit Intoxicated premiere a new single and music video for their take on the Angry Samoans’ punk classic “Gas Chamber”. Ken Andrews of Obituary guests.

Check out "Gas Chamber" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.


Explains Intoxicated vocalist/guitarist Erik Payne:

“Growing up with an older brother and skate ramp in the backyard was a musical and cultural gift in my case. I was exposed to a ton of great punk and metal at an early age and Angry Samoans were always a stand out for me. Listening back to Gas Chamber recently, I just started playing along with heavy distortion it sounded so pissed!”

Comments Payne about Andrews' inclusion:

“Ken has always been like a fifth member of Intoxicated and has contributed in some way on the majority of our albums/earlier EPs… our history/friendship runs deep.”

