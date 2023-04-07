ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Choky”

ten56. (ex-Betraying The Martyrs, etc.) premiere their new official music video for “Choky“. The song is a bonus track from that the deluxe edition of their compiled two-part “Downer” EP series, due out on April 21st, 2023. Check out "Choky" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.