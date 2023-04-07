The Nuclear Power Trio (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon, Havok) Premiere New Music Video "Ukraine In The Membrane"
Band Photo: Havok (?)
Nuclear Power Trio - comprised of Cephalic Carnage/Havok bassist Nick Schendzielos, Allegaeon guitarist Greg Burgess and Havok drummer Pete Webber - premiere a new music video for their track “Ukraine In The Membrane“. Check it out now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Tell the masked outfit:
“After unceremoniously failing his previous mission, the Ol’ Dirty Wizard T-800 is sent back in time once again by the nefarious future overlords in the Wealthy Entitled Federation to find and stop Nuclear Power Trio from creating world peace through music.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Rotten Sound Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
ten56. Premiere New Official Music Video “Choky”
0 Comments on "Nuclear Power Trio Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.