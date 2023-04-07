The Nuclear Power Trio (Cephalic Carnage, Allegaeon, Havok) Premiere New Music Video "Ukraine In The Membrane"

Band Photo: Havok (?)

Nuclear Power Trio - comprised of Cephalic Carnage/Havok bassist Nick Schendzielos, Allegaeon guitarist Greg Burgess and Havok drummer Pete Webber - premiere a new music video for their track “Ukraine In The Membrane“. Check it out now streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.







Tell the masked outfit:

“After unceremoniously failing his previous mission, the Ol’ Dirty Wizard T-800 is sent back in time once again by the nefarious future overlords in the Wealthy Entitled Federation to find and stop Nuclear Power Trio from creating world peace through music.”