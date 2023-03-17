The Answer Posts New Music Video "Oh Cherry" Online

Band Photo: The Answer (?)

Northern Irish rockers The Answer finally release their seventh and long-awaited new studio album on St. Patricks day, March 17th, 2023. Titled "Sundowners," the record was produced and mixed by rising British rock producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) and will be supported by a run of album showcase performances on a 16-date UK and European date tour. Supported by new single "Oh Cherry" and a fantastic Tarantino-esque 60’s ‘mash-dancing’ lyric video, also released on March 17th. You can check it out below.

Says lead singer Cormac Neeson, "We've been through a lot as a band, toured the world, made six great records we’re all proud of, and always done our best to make honest and timeless music that connects with rock and music fans in general. After six albums and a lot of road miles we felt we needed to step back from it all and reset. Whilst that wasn’t an easy decision, with retrospect it’s possibly the best decision we’ve ever made because after seven years away we all came back fired up and end result is an album we’ve been waiting to make our whole lives…full of good time rock n roll and positive energy created by four brothers who quite frankly just really missed each other. We’re back and we’re ready to bring our best album ever to you!"