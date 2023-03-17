Downfall Of Gaia Releases New Music Video "While Bloodsprings Become Rivers"

Germany‘s Downfall Of Gaia today unleashes their sixth studio album, "Silhouettes Of Disgust," via Metal Blade Records! Coinciding with the release of "Silhouettes Of Disgust," Downfall Of Gaia today unveils a visualizer for the track "While Bloodsprings Become Rivers." You can check it out below.

Elaborates vocalist/guitarist Dominik Goncalves dos Reis, "Dreams and goals are not equally achievable for everyone. Ever-growing class differences within society have become a major problem that has received far too little attention. Social injustice continues to reach new heights, and everyday life is becoming increasingly difficult for many to cope with."