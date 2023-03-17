Kamelot Unveils New Song "Eventide"; New Album "The Awakening" Out Today

The wait is over! Today, modern heavy symphonic metal leaders Kamelot finally unveils their most introspective, uplifting, vital release to date - their first full-length in five years, "The Awakening." The album enters the Kamelot legacy as their most massive and diverse offering yet - mixing symphonic, gothic, melodic, progressive and power metal styles while yielding some of the heaviest tracks in the band's history.

Arriving on the heels of widely-lauded debut single, "One More Flag in the Ground" and operatic anthem "Opus of the Night (Ghost Requiem)" (featuring Grammy nominated, soundtrack-featured cellist Tina Guo), Kamelot have revealed the new album's third single - the massive "Eventide". The track is a modernized banger of epic proportions, featuring the band’s lauded trademark soundscapes and exploring heartfelt themes of lifelong companionship, unwavering loyalty and lasting memories.

Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik offers:

"'Eventide' is a celebration of lifelong companionship and unwavering loyalty. A calming voice from the side of the bed in the greatest time of need, sharing beautiful memories as one heart is slowing down and their time together is coming to an end."