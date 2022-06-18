Kallias Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Dark Machine"

New Jersey's progressive death metal quartet Kallias premiere their new track and music video "The Dark Machine" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments guitarist/vocalist Nicole Papastavrou:

"'The Dark Machine' is a driving force and arguably our most aggressive song to date. JP and I really let our death metal roots come out for this one, and Zaki and Chris wove it together beautifully with some melody. The song is about winter, strength and commitment in the alpine."