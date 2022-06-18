Vented (DevilDriver, Sinsaenum, Chimaira, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Requiem For Myself" From Upcoming Album "Cruelty And Corruption"
Band Photo: Chimaira (?)
Vented - a new project featuring Sean Zatorsky (Sinsaenum, Chimaira) and Austin D’Amond (DevilDriver, Bleed The Sky) among others - premiere a new song and music video “Requiem For Myself”, taken from their upcoming album "Cruelty And Corruption", which will be out in stores later this year.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kallias Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Exocrine Premiere New Single "Horns"
0 Comments on "Vented (DevilDriver, Etc.) Premiere Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.