Vented (DevilDriver, Sinsaenum, Chimaira, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Requiem For Myself" From Upcoming Album "Cruelty And Corruption"

Band Photo: Chimaira (?)

Vented - a new project featuring Sean Zatorsky (Sinsaenum, Chimaira) and Austin D’Amond (DevilDriver, Bleed The Sky) among others - premiere a new song and music video “Requiem For Myself”, taken from their upcoming album "Cruelty And Corruption", which will be out in stores later this year.