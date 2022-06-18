Ingested Premiere New Song & Music Video “Ashes Lie Still”

A new track and official music video from UK deathcore outfit Ingested named “Ashes Lie Still“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The clip was directed by Loki Film and finds the group joined by Julia Frau.

Tells guitarist/vocalist Sean Hynes:

“‘Ashes Lie Still‘ was written in my darkest times, my father suddenly passed away while I was on tour and the very next day Covid halted our career for over two years. You can hear my pain and frustration musically as well as lyrically; it’s a dark, brooding piece and Julia compliments the feel of the track perfectly. It’s an incredibly personal song to me and I’m proud it’s the first single from our Metal Blade debut.”