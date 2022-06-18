Ingested Premiere New Song & Music Video “Ashes Lie Still”
A new track and official music video from UK deathcore outfit Ingested named “Ashes Lie Still“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The clip was directed by Loki Film and finds the group joined by Julia Frau.
Tells guitarist/vocalist Sean Hynes:
“‘Ashes Lie Still‘ was written in my darkest times, my father suddenly passed away while I was on tour and the very next day Covid halted our career for over two years. You can hear my pain and frustration musically as well as lyrically; it’s a dark, brooding piece and Julia compliments the feel of the track perfectly. It’s an incredibly personal song to me and I’m proud it’s the first single from our Metal Blade debut.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Red Rot Reveals Debut Album Details
- Next Article:
Kallias Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Ingested Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.