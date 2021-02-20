"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Eyehategod Premiere New Single “Circle Of Nerves”

posted Feb 20, 2021 at 3:25 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Eyehategod‘s new advance track “Circle Of Nerves” has premiered online streaming for you below. The track is the final single to be shared from the group’s impending new full-length “A History Of Nomadic Behavior”. The album will be out March 12th through Century Media Records.


Explains singer Mike Williams:

“‘Circle Of Nerves‘ is the last single before the release of our new album, ‘A History Of Nomadic Behavior‘. This track is a prime example of the lowest form of abstract crossover trash to crawl out of the methadone clinic basement. We can’t wait to play these songs live in filthy venues, where the real noise comes to life.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Eyehategod Premiere New Single 'Circle Of Nerves'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 