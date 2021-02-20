Eyehategod Premiere New Single “Circle Of Nerves”

Eyehategod‘s new advance track “Circle Of Nerves” has premiered online streaming for you below. The track is the final single to be shared from the group’s impending new full-length “A History Of Nomadic Behavior”. The album will be out March 12th through Century Media Records.





Explains singer Mike Williams:

“‘Circle Of Nerves‘ is the last single before the release of our new album, ‘A History Of Nomadic Behavior‘. This track is a prime example of the lowest form of abstract crossover trash to crawl out of the methadone clinic basement. We can’t wait to play these songs live in filthy venues, where the real noise comes to life.”