Lamb Of God Premiere New Music Video “Ghost Shaped People”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Lamb Of God premiere a new official music video for their song “Ghost Shaped People” streaming via YouTube below. It is one of two bonus tracks that will be included on their impending deluxe edition of the group’s 2020 self-titled full-length. That expanded version of the album will be released on March 26th via Epic Records.
