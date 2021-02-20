Ghost Iris Premiere New Track “Desert Dread” - Chimaira’s Mark Hunter Guests
Band Photo: Chimaira (?)
Ghost Iris premiere their new single and visualizer “Desert Dread” which finds Chimaira singer Mark Hunter guesting. That track comes from Ghost Iris‘ new record “Comatose“, which has been scheduled for a May 07th release by Long Branch Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Eyehategod Premiere New Single "Circle Of Nerves"
- Next Article:
Age of Woe Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Ghost Iris Premiere New Track “Desert Dread”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.