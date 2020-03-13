Emmure Premiere New Track & Music Video “Gypsy Disco”
Emmure premiere a new official music video for a new single titled “Gypsy Disco“. The track is taken from a new album reportedly entitled “Hindsight” and will be out via SharpTone Records later this year.
