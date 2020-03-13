The Black Dahlia Murder Premiere New Track “Child Of Night”
The Black Dahlia Murder premiere “Child Of Night” as the latest track to arrive from their ninth studio effort, “Verminous“. You can stream the single via YouTube below. An April 17th release date has been scheduled for the group’s upcoming new album.
