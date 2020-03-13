Black Crown Initiate Premiere New Tracke “Invitation”
Black Crown Initiate premiere their new track “Invitation” streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is the first one to arrive from the group’s impending new album, “Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape“, out on August 07th via Century Media Records.
someone get guy in the middle a laxative.