My Dying Bride Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Tired of Tears" From Upcoming New Album "The Ghost of Orion"
My Dying Bride premiere a new song and lyric video "Tired of Tears", taken from their upcoming new album "The Ghost of Orion", which will be out in stores March 6 via Nuclear Blast.
Check out now "Tired of Tears" below.
Explains singer Aaron Stainthorpe of the track:
“The track touches upon the most terrifying, stressful and harrowing period of my entire life – the near death of my only child. I have been down before but it never hurt like this. This was true darkness and I was not sure my mind could take it. My entire world looked like it was going to implode but I was determined to fight all the way. Tired of tears was exactly how I felt. They had been flowing freely from me for months and I was a shadow of my former self. It is sad that this will continue for many others. Innocent people. so very tired of tears.”
