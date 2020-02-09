Nexorum (Keep of Kalessin, Chton, Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Great Horned King" From Upcoming New Album "Death Unchained"

Trondheim based Nexorum (Keep of Kalessin, Chton, etc.) premiere a new song and music video "Great Horned King", taken from their upcoming new album "Death Unchained", which will be out in stores March 6th via Non Serviam Records.

Check out now "Great Horned King" below.



