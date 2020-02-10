Watch: Slipknot’s New BBC Radio 1 In-Studio Session
Band Photo: Slipknot (?)
Slipknot played a live in-studio show at Madia Vale Studios in London, England past month on January 26th. 120 fans were invited to attend the show. Footage of “Unsainted” and “Duality‘ can be seen below.
Unsainted:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
My Dying Bride Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Living Gate (Yob, Etc.) Premiere Self-Titled Track
0 Comments on "Watch Slipknot’s New BBC Radio 1 In-Studio Session"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.