Acid Reign Releases New Lyric Video "Sorrowsworn"

British thrash metal stalwarts Acid Reign will release their new album "Daze Of The Week" on May 15th, 2026. Their first since their universally praised "The Age Of Entitlement" in 2019. In anticipation of the rapidly approaching album release, the band has shared the album's second single "Sorrowsworn," which can be found below.

Vocalist and original member Howard H Smith commented:

"We can't wait to play this live and get the crowd singing along. It also features backing vocals by Kev. Yes THAT Kev."