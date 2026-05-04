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andDEAD Premiere Debut Single & Music Video "Farewell"

posted May 4, 2026 at 2:53 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Austrian doom metal duo andDEAD premiere their debut single and music video by the name of "Farewell", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Check it out.

Line-up:

Andy Schåf - vocals, guitars
Andreas Leitner - guitars

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