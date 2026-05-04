andDEAD Premiere Debut Single & Music Video "Farewell"
Austrian doom metal duo andDEAD premiere their debut single and music video by the name of "Farewell", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. Check it out.
Line-up:
Andy Schåf - vocals, guitars
Andreas Leitner - guitars
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