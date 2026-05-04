Tygers Of Pan Tang Shares New Music Video "Electrifyed"

New Wave Of British Heavy Metal favourites Tygers Of Pan Tang, who recently completed a short UK tour with Demon, has debuted a new music video for the song, "Electrifyed." You can check it out below.

As vocalist Jack Meille puts it: "In Tygers history rarely has a song title suggested the album title but this time it was clear for all of us that 'Electrifyed' was the one. It's another 'Robb riff-based song' which will keep you headbanging all the way through."

And Robb Weir, celebrating today, adds: "I'm shocked! The last Tygers single was released on April 21st 2023… Can you believe that: 2023! I'll tell you something even more shocking… 'Electrifyed,' the brand new single from the big cats, is out on the 4th of May. If this doesn't blow the door off your fuse box, nothing will!"

With its driving rhythm section, electrifying twin-guitar attack, and anthemic chorus designed for maximum impact, "Electrifyed" captures everything that has kept the Tygers relevant for over 40 years, and proves they’re still pushing forward at full throttle.