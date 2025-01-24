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AASAR Premiere New Single & Music Video "Exiled''

posted Jan 24, 2025 at 2:35 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

The official music video for Exiled, the newest single from Italian blackened deathcore outfit AASAR, has just made its debut. Fans can experience the latest offering from the band streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

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