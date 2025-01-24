-(16)- Premiere New Single “After All”
California-base sludge metal outfit -(16)- have unveiled the second single from their upcoming album, Guides For The Misguided. A visualizer for the track, “After All,” is now available to stream below, giving fans an early taste of the record ahead of its February 7th release via Relapse Records.
In addition to the new single, the band will kick off a European tour next week. The scheduled dates are as follows:
01/31 Pescara, ITA – Scumm
02/01 Bolzano, ITA – Pippo Stage
02/02 Bologna, ITA – Freakout
02/03 Zero Branco, ITA – Altroquando
02/04 Zagreb, HR – Vintage Industrial
02/05 Graz, AUT – Explosiv
02/06 Brno, CZE – Kabinet Muz
02/07 Wroclaw, POL – Liverpool Club
02/08 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse
02/09 Mannheim, GER – 7er Club
02/10 Rotterdam, NET – V11
02/11 Goppingen, GER – Gasttatte Ziller
02/13 Helsinki, FIN – Kuudes Linja
02/14 Savona, ITA – Raindogs House
02/15 Torino, ITA – Blah Blah
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