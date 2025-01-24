-(16)- Premiere New Single “After All”

California-base sludge metal outfit -(16)- have unveiled the second single from their upcoming album, Guides For The Misguided. A visualizer for the track, “After All,” is now available to stream below, giving fans an early taste of the record ahead of its February 7th release via Relapse Records.

In addition to the new single, the band will kick off a European tour next week. The scheduled dates are as follows:

01/31 Pescara, ITA – Scumm

02/01 Bolzano, ITA – Pippo Stage

02/02 Bologna, ITA – Freakout

02/03 Zero Branco, ITA – Altroquando

02/04 Zagreb, HR – Vintage Industrial

02/05 Graz, AUT – Explosiv

02/06 Brno, CZE – Kabinet Muz

02/07 Wroclaw, POL – Liverpool Club

02/08 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse

02/09 Mannheim, GER – 7er Club

02/10 Rotterdam, NET – V11

02/11 Goppingen, GER – Gasttatte Ziller

02/13 Helsinki, FIN – Kuudes Linja

02/14 Savona, ITA – Raindogs House

02/15 Torino, ITA – Blah Blah