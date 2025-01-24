Traitors Premiere New Single & Music Video "No Witness" From Upcoming New Album "Phobias"

Floridia-based deathcore band Traitors have released an official music video for their track “No Witness.” Directed by Toddi Babu (known for his work with Bodysnatcher and Filth), the video is now available to stream below. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album, Phobias, which is slated for release on February 21st.







Additionally, Traitors have announced a headlining tour with Crown Magnetar and Yosemite In Black as support. The tour dates are as follows:

03/06 Atlanta, GA – Altar

03/07 Memphis, TN – Growlers

03/08 Bentonville, AR – The Momentary

03/09 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

03/11 Dallas, TX – RBC

03/12 Houston, TX – Secret Group

03/14 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

03/15 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

03/16 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s

03/18 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

03/19 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Basement

03/20 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

03/21 San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour

03/22 Bakersfield, CA – 1933

03/23 Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room

03/25 Portland, OR – Dante’s

03/26 Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

03/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03/31 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

04/02 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

04/03 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

04/04 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

04/03 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

04/06 Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs

04/08 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Place

04/09 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theater

04/10 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

04/11 Worcester, MA – Palladium

04/12 Amityville, NY – Music Hall

04/13 Philadelphia, PA – Milk Boy

04/15 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

04/16 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

04/17 Columbia, SC – New Brooklyn Tavern

04/18 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

04/19 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street

04/20 Tampa, FL – Orpheum