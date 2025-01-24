Traitors Premiere New Single & Music Video "No Witness" From Upcoming New Album "Phobias"
Floridia-based deathcore band Traitors have released an official music video for their track “No Witness.” Directed by Toddi Babu (known for his work with Bodysnatcher and Filth), the video is now available to stream below. The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album, Phobias, which is slated for release on February 21st.
Additionally, Traitors have announced a headlining tour with Crown Magnetar and Yosemite In Black as support. The tour dates are as follows:
03/06 Atlanta, GA – Altar
03/07 Memphis, TN – Growlers
03/08 Bentonville, AR – The Momentary
03/09 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
03/11 Dallas, TX – RBC
03/12 Houston, TX – Secret Group
03/14 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
03/15 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
03/16 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
03/18 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
03/19 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Basement
03/20 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
03/21 San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour
03/22 Bakersfield, CA – 1933
03/23 Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room
03/25 Portland, OR – Dante’s
03/26 Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s
03/29 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03/31 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
04/02 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04/03 Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle
04/04 Chicago, IL – WC Social Club
04/03 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
04/06 Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs
04/08 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Place
04/09 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theater
04/10 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
04/11 Worcester, MA – Palladium
04/12 Amityville, NY – Music Hall
04/13 Philadelphia, PA – Milk Boy
04/15 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
04/16 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
04/17 Columbia, SC – New Brooklyn Tavern
04/18 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
04/19 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectable Street
04/20 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
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