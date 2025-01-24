Killswitch Engage Premiere New Music Video “I Believe”
Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)
Multi-platinum metalcore powerhouse Killswitch Engage has released their new single I Believe, which premiered on SiriusXM Octane earlier this week. The track arrives alongside a music video directed by Tom Flynn & Mike Watts.
Speaking about the song, vocalist Jesse Leach shared:
“‘I Believe‘ is about undying hope. During difficult times perspective is everything. Knowing deep down that ‘this too shall pass’ has been a beacon of light for me. I do believe there is meaning behind suffering. If we are able to push through difficult times and come out the other side, there is a renewed sense of purpose.”
I know there are much more commonalities between all of us as humans than there are differences. The good far outweighs the bad. This is my message to anyone who’s listening — things will get better! However, you have to believe that they will!. There is power in faith, there is power in manifestation and prayer! Keep the faith and push forward with the confidence of better days ahead. Do not let this world pull you down into despair. Tomorrow is a new day and a new possibility for change!”
Killswitch Engage’s ninth studio album, This Consequence, is set for release on February 21st. The band has lined up an extensive touring schedule to support the new record. Below are the confirmed dates:
w/ Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King & Frozen Soul:
03/05 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
03/06 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
03/08 Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live
03/09 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
03/11 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center Arena
03/13 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
03/14 Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
03/15 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live
03/17 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
03/18 Seattle, WA – The Paramount
03/19 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
03/21 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
03/22 Tsuut’ina, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
03/24 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
03/27 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
03/28 Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall
03/29 La Vista, NE – The Astro
03/30 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
04/01 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live 20 Monroe
04/03 Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena
04/04 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
04/05 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
04/06 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center
04/08 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
04/09 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks
04/11 Laval, QC – Place Bell
04/12 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
05/08 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
w/ Shadows Fall, Fit For A King & Boundaries:
05/10 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
05/11 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
05/13 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
05/14 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Killswitch Engage:
05/16 Daytona Beach. FL – Welcome To Rockville
w/ Shadows Fall, Fit For A King & Boundaries:
05/17 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
05/18 Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome
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