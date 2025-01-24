Killswitch Engage Premiere New Music Video “I Believe”

Band Photo: Killswitch Engage (?)

Multi-platinum metalcore powerhouse Killswitch Engage has released their new single I Believe, which premiered on SiriusXM Octane earlier this week. The track arrives alongside a music video directed by Tom Flynn & Mike Watts.

Speaking about the song, vocalist Jesse Leach shared:

“‘I Believe‘ is about undying hope. During difficult times perspective is everything. Knowing deep down that ‘this too shall pass’ has been a beacon of light for me. I do believe there is meaning behind suffering. If we are able to push through difficult times and come out the other side, there is a renewed sense of purpose.”

I know there are much more commonalities between all of us as humans than there are differences. The good far outweighs the bad. This is my message to anyone who’s listening — things will get better! However, you have to believe that they will!. There is power in faith, there is power in manifestation and prayer! Keep the faith and push forward with the confidence of better days ahead. Do not let this world pull you down into despair. Tomorrow is a new day and a new possibility for change!”

Killswitch Engage’s ninth studio album, This Consequence, is set for release on February 21st. The band has lined up an extensive touring schedule to support the new record. Below are the confirmed dates:

w/ Kublai Khan TX, Fit For A King & Frozen Soul:

03/05 Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

03/06 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

03/08 Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

03/09 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

03/11 El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center Arena

03/13 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

03/14 Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

03/15 Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live

03/17 Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

03/18 Seattle, WA – The Paramount

03/19 Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

03/21 Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

03/22 Tsuut’ina, AB – Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

03/24 Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

03/27 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

03/28 Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

03/29 La Vista, NE – The Astro

03/30 Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

04/01 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live 20 Monroe

04/03 Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena

04/04 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

04/05 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

04/06 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Special Events Center

04/08 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

04/09 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

04/11 Laval, QC – Place Bell

04/12 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

05/08 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

w/ Shadows Fall, Fit For A King & Boundaries:

05/10 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

05/11 Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

05/13 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

05/14 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Killswitch Engage:

05/16 Daytona Beach. FL – Welcome To Rockville

w/ Shadows Fall, Fit For A King & Boundaries:

05/17 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

05/18 Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome